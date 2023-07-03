Book ‘Inside Rita Hayworth’ – MONDO MODA

Protagonist of the movie “Gilda”, the American actress Rita Hayworth was the great star of the 1940s. A famous poster with her image spread in workshops, rubber shops or prison cells in a mixture of fantasy and the harsh reality of the inaccessibility of the wonderful women of the cinema screens to a possibility of closer contact.

Marcos Alexandre Faber is a poet, fiction writer, musician, essayist and writer.

Em “Inside Rita Hayworth“, the writer Marcos Alexandre Faber takes the place of the actress to narrate the events of the almost two decades of imprisonment of the banker Dufresne, innocent convicted of murdering his wife with her lover.

Considered the greatest pin-up girl of the time, she stars in this soap opera, getting rid of the glamor gained in six dozen films to become almost human, as if she were returning to Margarita Carmen Cansino, daughter of gypsies, as she was born, and showing , then, the strength and beauty of the female soul, often treated as fragile, as it unfolds.

“I usually write because I need to say something. A lot of things in the book, I said naturally, with a lot of heart, I wanted to say, I wanted someone to listen”, reveals Faber.

Perhaps due to the poetic vein of the author, the book is light and deep at the same time, the narrative as Rita seems to flow naturally in a frank dialogue with the contemporary woman who is also wrapped in labels, but prefers to see her perspectives on life recognized and respected.

It is not the first female character that Faber has introduced. This ease in assuming Rita’s speech does not fail to arouse a certain curiosity about how Marcos Alexandre speaks so naturally in the star’s voice, stripped of the glamor of the spotlight.

“When you find the voice in the character, it speaks. And because of the female voice, I find it easier and I feel comfortable in making the speech. It is as if the woman had a license to speak”, explains the author.

Rita in the novel presents herself as timeless and greater than the glamorous woman on the screen, described by the press at the height of her career as the “Goddess of Love”, to then observe and have the right to read the world according to her convictions and desires.

