Book “Life as it is…” brings together 25 unpublished texts by Nelson Rodrigues – MONDO MODA

Classic of Brazilian literature by Nelson Rodrigues, Life as it is… is back, now in a new collection, with 25 new stories released by the publisher Nova Fronteira.

The copy presents short stories by the author, published around 50 years ago, in the 1950s, in the pages of the newspapers Última Hora and Diário da Noite, with a brief resumption, in 1966, in Jornal do Sports.

The research for this new book was carried out in 2012, on the author’s centenary, when the publisher released one hundred new stories. This special selection, which has a preface by Paulo Werneck, presents stories with themes such as jealousy, obsession, moral dilemmas, envy, uncontrolled desires, adultery and death.

The publications of A Vida Como Ela É… began with a column written by Nelson Rodrigues in newspapers between 1951 and 1962. The stories quickly became a success and had several forms of publication, including narration on Rádio Club, by Procópio Ferreira, and a magazine version with illustrations. The newspaper “A Última Hora” also saw a significant increase in circulation while publishing the stories. Later, the column moved to “Diário da Noite”, where it continued to captivate readers.

The research carried out to arrive at this new edition involved a detailed survey of the chronicles already published in collections organized by the publishers Nova Fronteira, Companhia das Letras and Ozon Editor. In addition, around 180 new texts were selected, including the 25 that make up this new collection.

During the text analysis work, the team had to deal with the peculiarity of Nelson Rodrigues’ work, who often published his texts, sometimes under different titles.

Paulo Werneck highlights that reading the new texts will be great for fiction writers and translators, due to the way Nelson plays with words. Furthermore, he talks about how the author’s themes seem timeless and pertinent to Brazilian society.

Life As It Is… is often described by critics as a literary treasure that continues to captivate generations. This new collection is an unmissable opportunity for fans of the author and for those who wish to discover Nelson Rodrigues’ work in its most authentic form.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

Share this: Facebook

X

