Despite the advances made in recent decades, the world still imposes limitations on the space that women can and should occupy. But the need and desire for change continues to drive many resilient women to question and change the status quo.

They expand horizons, break down barriers, go over the stones of the path, swallow frogs, find strength and dig their own trails, often alone or carrying entire families and communities.

On March 28, at 6:30 pm, Literare Books International will launch in São Paulo, at Livraria da Vila do Shopping JK Iguatemi, the work One goes up and pulls the other: stories to push more womenwhich is already successful in pre-sales.

Coordinated by Christiane Pelajo, Dea Mendonça, Flávia Lippi, Luciana Herrmann Pierri and Natasha de Caiado Castro, the work brings together autobiographical stories by 44 co-authors that move and inspire from beginning to end.

The idea for the book was born from a networking group called “One rises and pulls the other”, created eight months ago and formed by 256 women from different areas of activity, ages, origins, races and geographies, focused on the exchange of experiences , mutual support and generosity.

Each paragraph in the book brings tears, laughter, frustrated and fulfilled dreams of women who encourage other women in different sectors in an organic, agile and sisterly way, with a view to pulling, giving voice and increasing opportunities.

The co-authors of this work are: Ana Cortat, Andréa Freire Hoppe Martins, Andressa Martins, Carmela Borst, Carolina Videira, Christiane Pelajo, Cláudia Campos, Cris Gouveia, Cristine Naum, Dea Mendonça, Dilma Campos, Eliana Cassandre, Fabi Raulino, Fernanda Mosaner, Flávia Lippi, Gisele Perasolo Alves, Giuliana Tranquilini, Heloisa Carvalho, Heloísa Santana, Ingrid Barth, Jane de Freitas Mündel, Jucila Misseno, Juliana Fiuza, Kiki Moretti, Laura Chiavone, Letícia Baddauy, Lo Braz, Loredana Sarcinella, Luciana Herrmann Pierri, Maria Cecilia Andrade, Maria Gal, Natasha de Caiado Castro, Paola Campanari, Patrícia Marins, Patricia Rego, Regina Pekelmann Markus, Renata Paes Mendonça, Roberta Lippi, Roberta Machado, Roberta Suplicy, Tatiana Foresta, Tina Ponte, Vanessa Mathias and Vivi Duarte.

Price: BRL 68.90