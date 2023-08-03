Home » Bookmakers have chosen the favorites for Mundobasket 2023 | Sport
Bookmakers have chosen the favorites for Mundobasket 2023 | Sport

There is still a little time left until the campaign of the “eagles” at the World Championship, in which they have already lost their place as favorites in the top 10 selections to win the Mundobasket.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Once again, Serbia fell out of the top 10 favorites to win the Mundobasket. Serbian coach Svetislav Pešić will not be able to count on some of the biggest stars at the upcoming World Cup, above all Nikola Jokić, who played a great season with Denver and lifted the NBA League trophy, the first in the club’s history.

Besides him, the selector will not be able to count on either Vasilij Micić, Nikola Kalinić, Vladimir Lučić, Aleksej Pokushevski. “Eagles” will travel to the Philippines weakened. Because of the handicap, which is well known to the public, bookmakers have already eliminated “eagles”.

The first 10 favorites to win the Mundobasket are the following selections:

USAFranceAustraliaSpainSloveniaCanadaGermanyFinlandLithuaniaItaly

The World Cup starts on Friday, August 25, and Serbia is in a group with: Puerto Rico, China and South Sudan. The first phase of the championship will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, while the second phase will be played entirely in the Philippines. If the “eagles” were the first in the group, and then in the second group in the next phase, they would most likely avoid the Americans until the potential final.

