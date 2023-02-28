Books lying on the ground and/or on tables line the main avenues and arteries of the Chadian capital, N’Djamena. These books, often “manufactured” illegally, are very visible in many corners of N’Djamena. Bookstores on the ground are mainly found next to large high schools, at roundabouts or at the entrance to markets.

Photo taken in February 2023 in Chagoua in the 7th Arrondissement of N’Djamena. It depicts a bookstore on the floor run by a young, unemployed graduate student.

The bookstores on the ground have the reputation of allowing those who are deprived of the means to obtain old books at affordable prices. In addition, booksellers facilitate the exchange of documents and allow readers to barter their books already read with others. The parents of pupils also find their account, because they have the possibility of exchanging the textbooks of their children who go to the next class for a few banknotes.

In N’Djamena, not all the bookstores on the ground are formal. Because few are those that are registered with the National Agency for Investments and Exports (ANIE). So they evolve in the informal sector: it’s the black market. The managers of these bookstores can say that they have no means to register their businesses.

But between exercising this profession and taking unfair advantage of the efforts of others and spending 70,000 CFA francs to register my business at the ANIE level; in their place, I would choose the second option in order to win with dignity and allow others to also live from their art !

Bookstores on the ground are created and developed for several reasons:

Youth unemployment

The absence of work can push the man in the illicit and the illegality. This is indeed the case of the “managers” of the bookstores on the ground. But what they don’t know is that book marketing is different from other income-generating activities.

Bookstore on the ground between two major high schools in the capital: Lycée Félix Eboué and Lycée Technique et Commercial. Photo taken in January 2023

Read also : Chadian graduates are on strike

Lack of formal bookstores

After gold and silver, bookstores are the hardest to find in N’Djamena. Only one library is known by many Chadians: The Source Bookstore. Those who buy books, real books, have passed through its portal at least once. This bookstore has remained like a clinic where only the most affluent go there. Yet, anyone who knows the value of the book should under no circumstances buy the books from these places. To buy books in these bookstores is to encourage forgery and thus break the law.

The absence of control and sanction by the State

Although there is a body called the BUTDRA (Bureau Tchadien des Droits d’Auteurs), responsible for protecting copyrights, neighboring rights and folklore in Chad, copyrights are systematically violated to the chagrin of authors, unable to assert their rights.

Despite the provisions of l’article 3 of Decree No. 313 of May 30, 2005, on the organization and functioning of the Chadian Copyright Office: “BUTDRA is the only body on the national territory empowered to manage issues concerning the promotion and exploitation of artistic, literary or scientific works; as well as the protection of the rights of their authors and/or beneficiaries. it is also authorized to manage on the national territory, the interests of the members of the societies, of foreign authors under a mandate, a reciprocity agreement or any convention to which Chad is a party “ ; applicability is lacking. This arouses irony among Chadians and who express it in these terms: Chad has the most beautiful texts in the world; but their application is problematic“. Lawyers are furious.

A bookstore on the ground in Chagoua. Photo taken in January 2023

Ignorance of the efforts of the book actors by the supporters of bookstores

Those who tamper with the books forget that behind every published book lies unspeakable sacrifice, expense, and the multifaceted contributions of relatives and acquaintances. From the typing or transcription of the first word to the dedication, including editing and pre-dedication promotion, the author is entirely dedicated to this project. Being an author of a collection of poems, I know how difficult it is to write and publish a book.

A bookstore on the ground in Moursal in front of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in N’Djamena. Photo taken in January 2023

To all booksellers and bookstore customers on the ground, know that the books are exclusive properties of their respective authors. Also know that the book has a price. So think of the efforts made by the writers. Know how to reward the work of the mind by buying in formal bookstores.