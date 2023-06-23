BOOM – THE BIGGEST TRANSFER BOMB OF THIS SUMMER: Everything agreed for 250 MILLION! Messi told him “I don’t like you going there, but go!” | Sport

There is no more dilemma, PSŽ remains without its best player!

A bomb went off in Paris on Thursday evening – Kilijan Mbape he is ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid. “The Emir of Qatar and (president) Real Florentino Perez allegedly agreed on a transfer of 200 million euros, with a bonus of 50 million,” French media announced, and the famous Italian Fabrizio Romano confirmed everything. The transfer specialist said that PSG and Real agreed on the transfer, and that Mbappe played a key role. He should sign a six-year contract with the “royal club” and according to it he should join the team in preparation. It will be the biggest bomb of this summer and Real secured the “nine” afterwards of Karim Benzema’s departure to Saudi Arabia.

Mbappe was also linked to Real Madrid in previous years, he never hid his desire to move, but from season to season he still agreed to stay at the Parc des Princes, where he failed to win the main prize – the Champions League title – with Messi and Neymar. His contract with the Parisians was supposed to expire in 2025, but he reportedly joined the club this June made a request to leave. And that will probably happen.

The Spanish media reported that Mbappe had already discussed his move with Leo Messi, Barcelona’s biggest icon and Real’s biggest rival, and the Argentine’s words to the French are reportedly known. “I would prefer you to go to Barcelona, ​​but if you want to go to Madrid, do it. You deserve Real. A winning project,” the Frenchman reportedly told Messi. And apparently he obeyed him.



