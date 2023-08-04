Borac – Austria reactions Terzić, Barski and Predragović | Sport

After the defeat against Austria, the players of Borc regret the missed opportunities and say that they are indebted to the great fans.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

Banja Luka’s Borac recorded a not so convincing but heavy defeat 2:1 against Austria in the second leg of the second round of qualification for the Conference League and thus ended its European journey at the start.

The visitors from Vienna celebrated after the turnaround, as Borac took the lead at the start of the second half and created several excellent chances. At 0:0, the crossbar shook after Kvržić’s shot, at 1:1 Vranješ had a 100% chance, but in the end the team from Vienna reached the triumph that leads to the next round.

After this result expected disappointment among the red and blue.

“The defeat really hurts. We had a lot of chances and took a 1:0 lead, we had the game in our hands, but we conceded that goal too quickly. It’s a shame! We had a good game, it’s a shame… This defeat really hurts”was Fedor Predragović’s first reaction after the match.

His teammate in the midfield, Roslan Barski, pointed out that Borac could and should have scored several goals.

“I’m very disappointed. From the first minute we played well, we played high pressing and we created chances. We had to score at least three goals. Very disappointing, but now we have to get ready for the league, that’s the most important thing for us.” said Barski, and then praised the home fans.

“The atmosphere was great. Our fans were really our 12th player. We are grateful for their support and I hope it will be like that during the season.”



See description

A DEFEAT THAT REALLY HURTS! Borčevci regret missed chances: We have to repay the fans in the championship!

Hide description

Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 1 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 2 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 3 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 4 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 5 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 6 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 7 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 8 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 9 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 10 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 11 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 12 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 13 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 14 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 15 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 16 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 17 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 18 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 19 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 20 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 21 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 22 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 23 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 24 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Goran ArbutinaNo. image: 37 25 / 37 Source: MONDO/Goran ArbutinaNo. image: 37 26 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 27 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 28 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 29 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 30 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 31 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 32 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 33 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 34 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 35 / 37 Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. image: 37 36 / 37 AD Source: MONDO/Dragan ŠutvićNo. picture: 37 37 / 37

Vasilije Terzić, who came off the bench in the second half, also regrets the missed opportunities.

“From the beginning we started very aggressively, with our crowd giving us the wind at our backs. We played well, for this stage of the competition we missed a lot of chances. A team like Austria doesn’t forgive that. They used their chances, we didn’t , we move on, we turn to the championship. We conceded a goal cheaply. We had good chances, but we didn’t take them. They scored from the easiest chance. I congratulate them for going through, we have to move on”Terzic said.

The Borca midfielder said that the team must repay the great fans.

“The atmosphere was great, thank you to the audience for coming in such numbers, it remains a pity that we did not repay them with a victory and passing on, we will try to repay them with victories in the championship”, said Terzic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

