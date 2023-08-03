Borac – Austria rematch POLL | Sport

Banja Luka’s Borac will chase a goal against Vienna Austria in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers in front of a packed City Stadium from 8:30 p.m.

Although the Austrian team is considered the favorite to pass due to an incomparably larger budget, often “outsiders” win on paper.

In the first match at the “General Arena” in Vienna, the red and blue team showed that they can equally cope with the Austrians, who meanwhile were without Haris Tabaković, the scorer of the only goal from Vienna.

Banja Luka’s coach Vinko Marinović believes that Borac has a chance in stoppages to threaten the Viennese, while his colleague from Austria, Mihael Wimmer, said in Banja Luka that he wants to confirm passage to the next competition with a victory, regardless of the “hot” atmosphere that awaits them at the City Stadium.

The match will be refereed by Urs Snider from Switzerland, who is not well remembered in Borac, and the live broadcast will be on Arena Sport.

The better team from tonight’s duel will play against the winner of the match between Kazakhstan’s Ordabasi and Legia from Warsaw, who drew in the first game (2:2).

The Banja Luka club said good morning to us on Facebook with an interesting banner in the photo: “Make our dreams come true”!

