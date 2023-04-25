Borac – Igman 1:0 statements by Husref Musemić Vinko Marinović | Sports

Igman’s coach Husref Musemić found strength and sportily congratulated Borc on the victory in the last match of the 27th round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, although he was obviously not satisfied with the trial in Banja Luka.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

The people of Banja Luka celebrated a minimal victory with a goal from a dubious penalty shot by Nikola Ninković, so Zrinjski’s championship celebration was postponed. In addition, the red and blue increased their advantage over the closest followers Željezničar and Sarajevo to a seven point difference.

During the match at the City Stadium, Musemić often resented and ironically applauded the decisions of referee Dražen Marić from Bijeljina, not only for the penalty in the 35th minute, but especially for his decision to extend the game by only two minutes.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

“The first half was quite confusing from our side, I don’t think we were even allowed to do anything more considering that we only got our first foul in the 27th minute. When it comes to the second half, I think we played very well, we had our chances and we deserved a goal based on the play of the second half. Already in the third and fourth games, it is repeated that we play much better than the result follows us, but that’s all football. I hope that in the next matches we will get something back from such a game and that we will have a result. I congratulate Borac on his victory“, said Musemić at the press conference.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

His colleague from the Banja Luka bench Vinko Marinović he was not satisfied with the game of his chosen ones in the second half, but he is satisfied with the points won.

“I would like to congratulate the players on the victory, and we played quite well in the first half, created four, five chances to score the second goal, so it would certainly have been easier for us. We did not play the second half as we planned, we allowed the rival to score two- three good chances and there was a tie. We also had a few counterattacks to get the second goal, we didn’t, but we have to be satisfied with this victory and prepare for the next match on Thursday against Željeznicar.” said Marinović.