Borac lost the semi-final against Partizan at the Friendship Cup Sport

Juniors from Banja Luka Borc failed to qualify for the finals of the Friendship Cup in Zlatibor.

Better than Zoran Dragišić’s team, Belgrade’s black and whites were on Saturday with a score of 2:0 (1:0).

The black and whites took the lead in the 3rd minute after a really great action on the right flank. Alilović kicked Jovanović into the area, who “from the first” with a low cross found Totić completely alone at the second post, and it was not difficult for the young Totić to put the ball into the net from 5 meters.

The people of Belgrade had a few more chances to double their lead, but the players from Banja Luka also had chances to score. Marchetić even hit the post, and Stjepanović missed the zicer.

However, the question of the winner was solved by the black and whites in the 59th minute when Petrušić hit the net of Banja Luka and ensured the third final for the black and whites – 2:0

And in the final, on Sunday at 12 o’clock, the people of Belgrade will play against Osijek, who defeated Crvena zvezda with a goal by Lugarić in the 52nd minute.