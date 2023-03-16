The junior team of Borca qualified for the semi-finals of the BiH Cup.

Source: FK Borac

The Borca junior team qualified for the semi-finals of the BiH Youth Cup after a 2:1 victory over the Romari team.

The team from Vitez took the lead in the fifth minute after a goal by Petr Kolenda. The joy of this team did not last long, considering that already in the 17th minute, Borac equalized with a goal by Sergej Damjanić.

After only two minutes of play in the second half, the people of Banja Luka achieved a complete turnaround. The final 2:1 was made by Bojan Makarić.

With this triumph, the red and blue team joined the teams of Sarajevo and Zrinjsko among the four best teams in the cup competition. The last participant of the BiH Cup for juniors will be better from the duel between Široki Brijeg and Sloboda. That match is scheduled for tomorrow.

We would like to remind you that the trophy is defended by the team from Sarajevo, which defeated Borac from Banja Luka last season.