The red-blues failed to place among the top four teams in the ABA 2 league.

Source: ABA League 2/Dragana Stjepanović

With a great series (17:0) the red and blue managed to reverse the result, but they faltered in the finish and were left without a semi-final and a duel with Helios, the first favorite and the host of the final tournament.

“I congratulate Široki’s team on their victory and placement in the semi-finals. I think the game was really competitive and worthy of the final eight. A lot of twists and turns, I would say that in the end they decided the experience and calmness of the players of the Wide Leader, Knighty Knight who in the end showed the quality more and why he is the leader of the team. I have to give credit to my lads, they have been fantastic all season, a group of young lads who are doing great. This is a great experience and this will make us all better tomorrow. When we come back twice from double-digit deficits, it’s a positive thing for us and it’s nice to see that we didn’t give up“, Borca coach Zoran Kašćelan told TV Arena Sport after the game.

Širokobrijejan’s strategist Ivan Velić pointed out that this was a great victory for his team.

“I think we played a strong game, man. Good game from both sides, we opened the first and third quarter badly, everything else was good. We had that ‘blackout’ for three or four minutes without points, where the Borca team made a big run, but in the end we found strength and managed to win. A great victory for us, now we need to rest and prepare for the semi-finalsVelić said.

BANJA LUKA FIGHTER: Džeron 8, Langović 16, Dragojević, Lakić 5, Adamović, Gavrić 5, Simić, Rebec 12, Bošković, Tanasković 19, Delalić 7, Reljić. Coach: Zoran Kašcelan.

WIDE: Ivanov 18, Kraljević 4, Litl 10, Brzoja 5, J. Čović 3, Miletić, Galić, Najt 14, Brala 15, M. Čović 2, Vujanović 9. Coach: Ivan Velić.

ABA 2 LEAGUE – quarter finals

Podgorica – Zlatibor 89:64

Krka – Sutjeska 91:82

Helios – Pelister 101:47

Fighter Banja Luka – Široki 72:80

Semi-finals:

Podgorica – Krka (April 14)

Široki – Helios (April 14)

Finale:

Podgorica/Krka – Široki/Helios (April 16, 8:30 p.m.)

