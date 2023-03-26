Basketball players from Borca defeated the team from Sarajevo with a score of 83:69.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

In the 19th round of the BiH Premier League, Borca basketball players defeated the Spurs team with a score of 83:69. After a slightly worse game in the first half (especially in the second quarter), the people of Banja Luka woke up in the continuation and calmly brought the game to an end.

BORAC – SPARS 83:69 (19:17, 17:28, 20:13, 27:11)

In the first quarter, we saw a fairly even game, so we went to the first break with a score of 19:17.

The second part of the game belonged entirely to the Sarajevo team. The opening three minutes did not offer many baskets, after which the Spurs made a 10:0 run and went to +8. With a three-pointer by Miloš Vraneš three and a half minutes before the end of this part of the game, Spurs reach +11 (25:36).

Until the end of the first half, the game was mostly basket for basket, and the score after the first half was 36:45.

In the third quarter, the people of Banja Luka “lost”, and after a little more than four minutes of play, they managed to come within just one point behind (49:50). In the last 10 minutes, the score was 56:58.

After a little more than a minute of play in the continuation, Borac reached a five-point advantage (63:58). The Sarajevo club scored the first points in the last part after almost four full minutes of play (68:60).

In the end, it was +14 for Zoran Kašćelan’s team, who had 16 wins and currently occupy the second position in the table.

The most effective in the winning team were Aleksandar Langović and Jan Rebec with 19 points. Dušan Tanasković and Srđan Gavrić scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. For the guests, Haris Ćurevac scored 22 points.