The coach and captain of Borc Banja Luka, Vinko Marinović and Aleksandar Subić, pointed out in the announcement of the 22nd round that Tuzla, full of quality, does not deserve 10th place in the table of the m:tel Premier League of BiH.

Source: MONDO/Nebojša Šatara

The Banja Luka fighter did not start the spring part of the season well.

Unexpectedly, the “red and blue” were eliminated from the Cup of Bosnia and Herzegovina by the first league team of Republika Srpska, Rudar Prijedor, only to record one minimal triumph against Široki Brijeg in the championship in three games, with two defeats, also with a minimal score of 1:0 (Zrinjski, Velež ).

For this reason, an extraordinary meeting of the club’s Board of Directors was announced for today, but previously a press conference was held at the City Stadium regarding the match of the 22nd round against Tuzla City (Saturday, 18.00 TV Arena sport).

The coach from Banja Luka was the first to speak Vinko Marinovićwho spoke highly of tomorrow’s opponent.

“We are playing against Tuzla City, it is the last game before the formation of this table, we will certainly have a difficult match ahead of us, like all the other games we expect to be difficult and uncertain until the very end. When it comes to the Tuzla team, they have a lot of experienced and quality players and certainly yes they don’t deserve the place they are in right now. As for us, we are thinking in the direction of winning three points, which are very important for us because of the places that lead to Europe.”said Marinović and added that compared to the previous week, there were not many personnel problems.

“Nedeljko Piščević is coming back after a break due to a card, there is also Nikola Ninković, who was not with us last Sunday due to illness, so we will be stronger in that segment. We cannot count on Fedor Pregragović, who has three yellow cards”.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

Marinović was not particularly worried by the possibility that his colleague from the bench of Tuzla, Milenko Bošnjaković, would set up an “ultra” defensive tactic with as many as six players in the last line.

“As the head of the profession, I have to expect all possible options, including quite a defensive one. We will be ready for all variants and formations that Tuzla city will take to the field tomorrow”.

He also pointed out that the convincing victory of Tuzla over Rudar Prijedor (5:0) in the BiH Cup is not particularly worrying, even though the Prijedor team eliminated his team from the biggest competition.

“They played that game very well, while we were not at the level we should have been in that match. Regardless of everything, this is a clear indication that the Tuzla City team does not deserve the place it is in the table,” Marinović concluded. .

The captain of the red and blue Aleksandar Subic he emphasized that the match will be difficult, as well as all subsequent ones, considering the ambitions of the Banja Luka club.

“I think that Tuzla city is a good team, made up of good, experienced individuals and the situation in the table, where they are third from the bottom, is not a true indicator of their quality. But we prepared well, we worked well during this week and I hope that that we will play a good game and that we will win. On this occasion, I would like to invite the fans to come and support us because their support means a lot to us tomorrow and in other games towards the achievement of our goal. And that is going to Europe.” underlined Subić.

Source: FK Borac/Nikola Kulaga

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BiH – 22nd round

Saturday:

Sloboda – Leotar (15.00)

Igman – Zrinjski (15.00)

Borac – Tuzla City (18.30)

Sunday:

Posusje – Široki Brijeg (13.00)

Sarajevo – Velež (15.00)

Sloga Meridian – Željezničar (15.00)