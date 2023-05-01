Borac – Velež 2:0 statement by Nedim Jusufbegović | Sport

“Born” coach Nedim Jusufbegović was partially satisfied with the victory over Borce in the 29th round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but added that Velež had to score another goal.

Source: FK Borac/Nikola Kulaga

The people of Mostar more than deservedly defeated Borac (2:0), although the guests from Banja Luka were damaged by a penalty.

Nedim Jusufbegović’s team hit the crossbar of Banja Luka’s goal three times and “inefficiency” is the only thing that the coach “reprimanded” his players for.

“We played a great game. If you look at the number of chances, I think we scored a few goals. We have to be realistic, Borac is a big team and a big club. Thank you to the fans for their great support and to everyone who gives us great support. I hope this will be an incentive to move on”, said Jusufbegović.

His team is visiting “Grbavica” Željezničar in the next round.

“There are no calculations. If we want to get from those first three or four positions to Europe, then we have to win every game. It is a great experience and a big thing. We are going to visit a big club in a great stadium, and we want to win and do our fans proud”, added the coach of Velež for “Arena Sport”.

(mondo.ba)