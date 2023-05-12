Borac welcomes Borac, Branko Karačić believes in victory Sport

In one of the decisive matches in the fight for survival, Posušje will welcome Borac from Banja Luka on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the “Mokri Dolac” stadium.

Source: Promo/HŠK Posusje

The fighter secured a place that leads to Europe, and arrives in Posušje without a great result imperative. Unlike them, the home team has not yet fulfilled the goal – they are still fighting for survival in the um:tel Premier League of BIH, so the match of the 31st round is of great importance to them.

Posusje is only two points away from the relegation zone, so losing every point in the remaining three rounds, especially at home, would put Branko Karačić’s team in trouble.

“We are aware of the importance of this match. We know what quality Borac has. They have already solved the issue of going to Europe, and Mr. Vinko Marinović has ‘put it together’ this spring with much better quality than they did in the fall. But we have to set ourselves up on our field as that’s what Borac is doing in Banja Luka – with authority and faith that against such a quality opponent we can improve our chances for survival in the league.” said coach Posušak.

Karačić has no major problems with the playing staff, and only defender Josip Katavić was asked for this match, considering that he complained about an old injury. They hope for the best in the duel with “red and blue”.

“We are happy with the game that we presented in Široki Brijeg. We raised the segment of the game that we were missing and that gives us faith and confidence that we can get Borc. A victory can bring us a lot. I believe that with our fans, whom I thank for their support in Široki Brijeg, we can rejoice together against Borac. We know what can bring us a point, but let’s go for the win.” said Karačić.

The fighter has been in extremely good form lately. The people of Banja Luka have a seven-point advantage over Sarajevo, but they want to play seriously in the remaining three matches and preserve their current position.

“Like every team, Borac has good and bad sides. We will try to exploit their weaknesses, although we know they have stability and solidity, experienced players in the back line… We know their main player Ninković, who has authority. They have outstanding free kicks, quickness in the wing positions… They have Mrkaić in the point guard, who can keep the ball well and all of that is a problem for us. But we will try to neutralize the problems we see. I believe that my players are aware of the importance of the game and we will leave our hearts on the field, be wise, cunning and clever”, concluded Karačić.

Posusje and Borac already played two matches this season, and the people of Banja Luka won both times. They won 2:0 as guests in July last year, and 2:1 at the City Stadium in Banja Luka in October.

M:TEL PREMIER LEAGUE BIH – ROUND 31:

Friday:

Sloga Meridian – Zrinjski (17.00)

Velež – Igman (18.00)

Sarajevo – Željezničar (20.00)

Saturday:

Leotar – Tuzla city (17.00)

Sunday:

Posusje – Borac (17.00)

Monday:

Sloboda – Široki Brijeg (17.00)

