World

Krunoslav Rendulić continues to have maximum effect on the Zrinjski bench since he took over the Mostar team.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

“Nobles” routinely defeated Borac at the Banja Luka City Stadium (0:3) in the derby of the 25th round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday evening and increased the point difference to “plus 17”.

The people of Mostar scored goals “just when needed”, and the scorers were Mario Ćuže, Nemanja Bilbija and Franko Sabljić.

“Congratulations to the players on a really quality game. I think we really dominated the first half, we were excellent for 35 minutes, we scored one goal when the game was breaking. In the second half, we were the way we should have been. We were solid and on one counter we won a penalty . The rest was a matter of routine. What needs to be emphasized is that we had a tough week that turned out perfectly for us.”said the guests’ strategist Krunoslav Rendulić for “Arena Sport”.

It was his 11th win in as many games since succeeding Sergej Jakirović.

“It is just a statistic, a nice piece of information, but nothing more than that. Our goals are known – to win the national championship even though we have a big advantage, we are in the semi-finals of the BiH Cup, there is one more game left and we hope to enter the final and to eventually take both trophies”, the coach of the Mostar team pointed out.

(mondo.ba)

