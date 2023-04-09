Borca’s coach Vinko Marinović sportily congratulated Mostar’s Zrinjski on a safe and convincing victory in Banja Luka.

From the first to the last minute of the match of the 25th round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the people of Mostar controlled the game and the result, and in the end, with the goals of Marija Ćuže, Nemanja Bilbije and Franko Sabljić, they secured a 17-point advantage over the red-blue team.

That’s why the coach of the home team, Vinko Marinović, only had to congratulate the “nobles”.

“I would like to congratulate Zrinjski on the victory, they showed some quality. In the first half, they used one of the two chances, and it was the same in the second half. the match is decided,” Marinović told “Arena Sport”.

In the next round, Banja Luka hosts Širopki Brijeg in one of the direct duels in the race for Europe.

“The championship is always difficult and what we need is to analyze this and prepare for the match at ‘Pecara’ as well as for all subsequent meetings,” added the head of the Borca profession.

