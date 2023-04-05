Home World Borca juniors are out of the BiH Cup Sport
World

by admin
Sloboda Juniors are finalists of the BiH Cup for Juniors.

Source: FK Borac

In the semi-finals of the BiH Cup, the junior team of Borca was defeated at home by the Sloboda team with a score of 0:1, thus saying goodbye to the cup competition.

Sloboda met this match in excellent form with four consecutive victories in the cup and domestic championship. Tuzla created chances, and they managed to use one in the last minute of the first half. Pekarić fought well for the shot and shook the opponent’s net. However, the goal was disallowed due to an offside position.

We saw a goal worthy of victory and placement in the final in the 72nd minute, when Ensar Mešić hit the net of Banja Luka.

Until the end, Gradimir Crnogorac’s team managed to preserve their advantage and advance to the finals of the BiH Youth Cup, where they will play against the Sarajevo team, which today was better than Zrinjski after the penalty shootout.

