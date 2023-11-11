Border Incursion: Dominican Authorities Reject Tension with Haiti

The Dominican Republic has expressed strong opposition to a recent border incursion by a group of armed men from Haiti, raising tensions between the two neighboring countries. Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez presented photographs and recordings documenting the incident, which he described as an “unacceptable” violation of Dominican territory. The incident occurred near the canal that Haiti is constructing in the Masacre-Dajabón river, a project that the Dominican Republic has denounced as illegal.

The situation has further escalated with a second group attempting to destroy a border demarcation sign, prompting the Dominican Republic to call on Haitian authorities to take control of the situation and avoid further conflict. The Haitian Foreign Ministry has accused the Dominican Army of territorial violations, further complicating the situation.

The Dominican Republic, led by President Luis Abinader’s Executive, has taken proactive steps to address the ongoing border issues, including the construction of a perimeter fence to curb illegal activities and migration. The government emphasized the need for a new border order that is democratic, fair, and institutional, free from the influence of illegal smuggling and criminal activities.

The ongoing tensions between the two countries have highlighted the need for a transparent and fair relationship, despite the challenges posed by organized crime, human trafficking, and other illegal activities along the border. The Dominican government is calling for a public ratification from Haiti, affirming the current border delimitation based on past agreements.

The situation along the Haiti-Dominican Republic border is a developing story, with both countries facing complex challenges that have strained their relations for decades. The Dominican Republic remains committed to dialogue and is urging Haitian authorities to address the growing tension and ensure a peaceful resolution to the border issues.