Borelli: Ukrainian pilots have started F-16 training

“I think the training of the pilots has already started, that’s the first thing to do, and I hope we can provide Ukraine with these weapons as soon as possible,” Borelli told reporters on his arrival at the Brussels Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.He also thought it was a good idea for the G7 to finally decide to get ready to supply Ukraine with the fighter jets it needs.

According to reports, the United States has jointly provided Ukraine with third-countryF-16The fighter gave the green light and negotiations are underway.Several European countries have announced the start of a Ukrainian pilot F-16 Fighter training program.Borelli said he hopedF-16The fighter jets can be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible.

last weekend in Japan G7 During the summit, Western countries began discussing the formation of an alliance that would F-16 The fighter jets were transferred to Ukraine, something Kiev had long demanded. The training of Ukrainian pilots will be the first step.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ( Rishi Sunak)At 5 moon 19 The United Kingdom will work with the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark to provide Ukrainian pilots with appropriate training on modern aircraft, it said on Sunday.5 moon 21 Sunak says UK will start training Ukrainian pilots ‘this summer’ F-16 fighter.

According to CNN, US President Joe Biden 5 moon 19 Notified the G7 leaders today that the United States will support efforts with allies and partners, including F-16 Ukrainian pilots are trained on fourth-generation fighter jets.

However, the timing and number of fighter jets that Ukraine may receive has not been announced. Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that the United States is involved in a coalition that supplies fighter jets to Ukraine.national security adviser jack sullivan (Jake Sullivan) He said that over the next few months, his country would work with allies to “determine when, by whom and how much the aircraft will be delivered.”Meanwhile, Ukraine will receive F-16 fighter jets, provided that they cannot be used to attack Russian territory.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Adviser Yury Sak said that Kiev is expected to receive the F-16 fighter.

ukrainian president zelensky5moon21An air alliance to supply fighter jets to Ukraine has been formed, said on Sunday, but he could not disclose any details about the number of the planes or when they would arrive in Ukraine.