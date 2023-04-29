Home » Borenović on the new Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina | Info
PDP President Branislav Borenović believes that the appointment of the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina imposed by the decision of High Representative Kristijan Šmit calls into question the potential cooperation between the governments of Republika Srpska and FBiH, because

“The parliamentary parties from the Republic of Srpska expressed such a position through the statement and conclusion of the National Assembly of Srpska rejecting all the imposed decisions of the high representative and that they are considered unacceptable”said Borenović at a press conference in Banja Luka.

Borenović stated that this rejects any imposition in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which means that it conditions the potential cooperation of the Government of Srpska with the federal government as it should be between the two governments.

He said that the PDP will propose a document – a resolution in the National Assembly of Srpska and request that the Croatian President Zoran Milanović be declared persona non grata, because he recently handed out decorations to members of the Croatian Defense Council in Derventa.

According to him, the PDP will ask the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska to declare that the representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Council of Europe did not vote against the self-proclaimed Kosovo starting the procedure of joining the Council of Europe.

(Srna)

