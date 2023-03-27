Home World Borenović supported Jelena Trivić | Info
Jelena Trivić’s announcement that she will found a new political party was welcomed by PDP president Branislav Borenović.

He says that he hopes that the opposition will achieve its goal on several fronts in the coming period, which is the overthrow of the regime.

“I wish every new political subject, movement or individual who, through their actions, helps to remove the regime from the Republika Srpska and to make the Republika Srpska dignified and just, good luck”said Borenović for BN television and added:

“I am convinced that we can make RS better on this path with unity and mutual respect of all individuals who are sincerely against the ruling non-people’s regime, and I am convinced that on this path we should really be as serious, determined, courageous, collected and that through a kind of of respect and cooperation on the way, we really understand the role of each of us”.

We remind you that Jelena Trivić confirmed today what has been talked about for some time in political circles – the establishment of a new party called People’s Front.

