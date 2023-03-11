In the United States, a homemade drink has gone viral. It’s called Borg, an acronym for blackout rage gallon, and it’s been renamed the blackout drink. On TikTok, dozens of kids post videos with instructions for preparing it.

The alcoholic concoction is based on alcohol, electrolytes and flavors. And after 28 University of Massachusetts students ended up in hospital, the university was forced to sound the alarm. The boys had been seen carrying plastic drums full of the ingredients that the various online tutorials indicate as essential for creating the drink. All were hospitalized for alcohol intoxication, but none were life threatening.

The risk of consuming the drink is first and foremost linked to the illusion of feeling less and less the need to drink water and therefore stay hydrated, despite the large amount of alcohol present in the drink.

George F. Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, explained to ABC that the sensation is primarily linked to the ingredients: «Flavorings and even caffeine can mask some of the effects of alcohol and so you don’t realize how much you drank.” On TikTok there are those who promote the Borg as an alcoholic but healthy drink. An equivocal message according to Koob who explains: “In the end it doesn’t matter how you take it, you will get intoxicated and alcohol will still have its effects”.