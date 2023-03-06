A serious accident took place just before 9 pm this evening Sunday 5 March at Borghetto Lodigiano on the Autostrada del Sole, at progressive kilometer 33. The A1 is currently blocked in both directions, between the Casalpusterlengo and Casalpusterlengo toll booths. of Lodi. There was a violent head-on collision between an Audi and a BMW at a “lane swap” for construction work. One of the two cars ended up straddling the New Jersey between the two lanes. Autostrade per l’Italia recommends exiting the A1 at Casale and Lodi, respectively for vehicles heading towards Milan and Bologna.