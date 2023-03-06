Home World Borghetto, Autostrada del Sole closed due to a head-on collision
World

Borghetto, Autostrada del Sole closed due to a head-on collision

A serious accident took place just before 9 pm this evening Sunday 5 March at Borghetto Lodigiano on the Autostrada del Sole, at progressive kilometer 33. The A1 is currently blocked in both directions, between the Casalpusterlengo and Casalpusterlengo toll booths. of Lodi. There was a violent head-on collision between an Audi and a BMW at a “lane swap” for construction work. One of the two cars ended up straddling the New Jersey between the two lanes. Autostrade per l’Italia recommends exiting the A1 at Casale and Lodi, respectively for vehicles heading towards Milan and Bologna.

Front in A1. Video by Carlo Catena

Two air ambulances intervened, from Como and Brescia, in addition to the firefighters. At least nine injured, including a six-year-old child. A first helicopter took one of those involved to the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano. The medical vehicle sent for first aid turns out to have been rear-ended by an ambulance but without serious consequences for the health professionals.

