Boris Becker revealed that he cried in prison when Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon.

Source: MN PRESS

Boris Cup he cried in prison because Novak Djokovic. He looked at how at Wimbledon Serbian tennis player defeats Nick Kyrgios and lifts the cup last year and that moment was emotional for him. Although the two ended their collaboration in 2016, they remained close.

It is right now Novak was supportive of Boris’s family while he was behind bars and the German knows how to appreciate that. “While I was in prison, Djokovic supported me, as well as my family. When he won the title I started crying. I am very proud that probably the best tennis player of all time is part of this story“, said Becker.

Boris stated this at a press conference in Berlin, where a documentary film about him called “This story is Boom, the world against Boris Becker” was presented.

The premiere of that documentary will be very soon, and it is the story of his entire career, ups and downs… From the greatest successes and winning the title, all the way to going to prison for tax evasion.