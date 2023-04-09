“Prison was brutal, and a very different experience than what you see in the movies. Anyone who says life in prison isn’t hard and it’s not difficult, I think is lying. I was surrounded by murderers, drug dealers, rapists, human traffickers and dangerous criminals: there you fight every day for survival, and you quickly have to surround yourself with tough guys, as I would define them, because you need protection.

In a long interview on the BBC program ‘5 Live Breakfast’, Boris Becker talks about his life in prison in Great Britain, where he served eight months of his sentence, imposed on him in April last year, of two and a half years for having hid assets worth 2.5 million pounds (about 2.85 million euros) from the tax authorities to avoid paying debts. The 55-year-old three-time Wimbledon champion (first when he was just 17, the tournament’s youngest ever winner) was released in December and immediately expelled and then extradited by British authorities to Germany. He won’t be able to return to the UK until October next year.

Boris Becker: ‘Prison is a painful lesson, but I learned a lot’ 20 December 2022



Meanwhile Becker says he is building the “third chapter” of his life. «I’m usually good in the fifth set: I won the first two sets – he says – and I lost the next two. But the fifth one I intend to win. But the truth is, there was no manual for dealing with fame and fortune after winning Wimbledon as a teenager.” But now, after eight months in prison, he feels “a stronger and better man”. The case that landed him first in Wandsworth Prison in south-west London and then in Huntercombe Prison in Oxfordshire centered on Becker’s own bankruptcy in June 2017 following a defaulted loan of over 3 million pounds, which had also led him to abandon his luxurious villa in Mallorca.

Boris Becker: “In prison you are just a number but there I found myself” Uski Audino 21 December 2022



«Obviously I’ve never studied economics, I’ve never studied finance – underlines Becker -. I don’t think a manual has been written on how to behave, what to do and how to live life when you win Wimbledon at 17. After my tennis career I made a couple of decisions probably after being badly advised. But, I say it again, in the end it was my decision”. And again on life in prison: «Fight every day for survival, and if you think you are better than everyone else, you lose. In there it doesn’t matter that you have been a tennis player, the only value is what we have inside, it is our character and our personality. Here, you have nothing else». “In the beginning you have no friends, you are literally alone – Becker’s words – and this is the difficult part, you really have to dig inside yourself, in your qualities and your strengths but also in your weaknesses”.

Media: Boris Becker released from London jail, to be extradited to Germany. He was serving a sentence for fraudulent bankruptcy December 15, 2022



Now that he is free he says he misses London very much, ‘but I am lucky that I can stand, and that none of my friends and people close to me have left me. When you’re down, and the last five, six years have been very difficult for me, you really find out who’s with you and who’s not with you.” The conclusion is that “I am a survivor, I am a tough guy, I took the sentence and suffered incarceration but, in the past, I took the glory and all this made me a stronger and better man”.