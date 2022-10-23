Home World Boris Johnson retires, Sunak is the favorite to become the new British premier
LONDON – Boris Johnson retires from the race and already today Rishi Sunak he can become prime minister. The sensational announcement comes at 10 on Sunday evening, when the ex-premier makes it known that he has come to the conclusion that, “for the good of the party”, the best thing for him is not to run, while claiming to have 102 deputies ready to to support him: a number that would be sufficient to enter the ballot against Sunak, which however has already publicly obtained at least 150.

