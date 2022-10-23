Home World Boris Johnson withdraws from the Tory leadership race: “You can’t govern without a united party in Parliament”
Boris Johnson withdraws from the Tory leadership race: "You can't govern without a united party in Parliament"

Boris Johnson withdraws from the Tory leadership race: “You can’t govern without a united party in Parliament”

Game over. Boris Johnson withdrew from the conservative leadership race. The former British prime minister, who had won the support of seven government ministers, Jacob Rees-Mogg, James Cleverly, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Nadhim Zahawi, Alok Sharma, Simon Clarke and Chris-Heaton Harris, according to media reports premises did not reach the limit of the hundred parliamentarians needed, stopping instead at 59.

Liz Truss, anger at premier “retirement” after only 44 days: up to 115 thousand pounds a year

After the resignation of Liz Truss, the shortest-lived prime minister in British history, who had acknowledged “that she could not fulfill the mandate to which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” the race to find her successor had begun. An internal race in the party from which Johnson is now withdrawing. According to the Guardianin fact, the former prime minister said he will not run despite having the support requested by parliamentarians. He said he came to the conclusion that “this simply would not be the right thing to do” since “you cannot govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament.”

Due to the failure to reach an agreement with competitors Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, the former prime minister said, “the best thing is not to go ahead” and assure “my support to anyone who succeeds”. “I think I have a lot to offer, but I’m afraid this is simply not the right time,” he added. The race is therefore open for the former chancellor Rishi Sunak leading the nominations among Conservative MPs, with 144 supporters, e Penny Mordauntwhich is, however, behind by 25.

