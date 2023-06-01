Boris Nemtsov paid with his life for his dossier on Putin: this is how he reconstructed the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict

The Russian troops of Vladimir Putin they invaded Ukraine in February last year, in flagrant violation of the UN charter and all the norms of international law. However, a pre-war situation of tension with many civilian and military casualties had been simmering between the two countries since at least 2014, and a narrative circulates according to which the tension was mainly fueled by theUkraine. Within this narrative, the 2022 invasion would find a partial “defensive” justification. Although no provocation can justify an armed invasion, the events of 2014, poorly remembered and worse narrated, have weight in public opinion.

All historical narratives can be polluted by propaganda and reconstructing the facts is always difficult; in these cases one should try to go back as much as possible to the testimonies of the time. An important witness was Boris Nemtsov (o Nemtsov, depending on the preferred transliteration), Russian politician, former deputy prime minister under Yeltsin, Putin’s antagonist. Nemtsov was assassinated on February 27, 2015 in Moscow; the next day he was supposed to lead an anti-war demonstration in Ukraine. Nemtsov knew what she was risking: she had been murdered nine years ago Anna Politkovskaya who had recounted Putin’s wars in Chechnya.

A collection of Nemtsov’s writings and notes edited by the Foundation for Free Russia, operating in exile, it has been edited in the form of a dossier and can be consulted and downloaded. The text should be read by everyone who would like to reconstruct the history of the beginning of Russian-Ukrainian hostilities. It is a testimony and should be compared with other testimonies, but certainly it is more reliable of the propaganda reports of Putin and his trolls.

The first chapter of the report is entitled “Why Putin needs this war” and demonstrates how one of the purposes of the war (in 2014!) was the decline in popularity of Putin and the need for a “patriotic” enterprise to relaunch it: propaganda and internal politics. The annexation of Crimea to Russia and the beginning of Russian provocations in Donbass coincide with Putin’s sudden recovery in popularity. In the third chapter (“How the Crimea was recovered”) Nemtsov talks about the military “little green men” of special formations of the Russian army on a mission in Crimea with uniforms without insignia; the chapter is enriched with various testimonies and official quotes from the speeches of Putin and senior Russian officials. The official treaties between Russia and Ukraine are also recalled violate yourself from Putin. The fourth chapter talks about the presence of units or elements of the Russian army in Eastern Ukraine (i.e. in Donbass).

It is not possible to summarize a book, even a short one, in a blog post: what a post can do is provide readers with information on where and how to download Boris Nemtsov’s report, and hope that readers want to read in the original a document that cost the life of its drafter and which for this reason acquires an authority that is difficult to scratch. No testimony can ever be complete, because the witness reveals what he knows, which is never the entirety of the narrated story; but Boris Nemtsov is not just any witness.