Boris Rojević wanted to finish the European final immediately Sports

Although Vojvodina practically secured the European trophy with a seven-point victory over Nerba, Boris Rojević was not satisfied!

Source: Mondo / Uroš Arsić

Handball players Vojvodina won the first match of the EHF Cup final by a big margin with a seven-goal difference of 30:23 and thus Boris Rojević’s team came within reach of the European trophy! Although his players played brilliantly, above all in defense, the most decorated Serbian coach was not satisfied with that. He wanted everything to be over already!

“I would like to congratulate Nerb on a correct game and a good game. He was sorry for the bigger difference, and we could have won, certainly with a difference of more than ten goals. Some stupid things, which would not have happened even to the pioneers, happened to us at the end of the game. but we will have enough time to prepare for the next match“, said Rojević at the start of his address to journalists.

It was clear that the hellish schedule and the league final against Partizan tired the players of Vojvodina. However, now they will have a little more time to prepare, heal and rest.

“What I saw in my players was fatigue. If we hadn’t played on Wednesday we would have finished this today. They complained about dizziness for the last 10 minutes, and kudos to them for how they endured. In 15 days, they played five games, and in the first half they managed to play fantastically and concede only eight goals! Of course, we must prepare well and play well in order not to drop this victory“, he finished.



Coach Nerba Frederik Rud he pointed out that some players from the shadows managed to surprise him and his team, and for Rojević it was not a surprise.

“Milić, the X factor, was in Belgrade and this is no accident. All 16 players play with me and we have a full rotation during the whole game. This is nothing accidental, the role of a joker suits him. I hope that one of the injured players will come back for the next game, I’m sure that with some of those players we would be much stronger. We will have six days to prepare and rest”he added.

Bojan Radjenović also shared his impressions of the match and pointed out that his team must play from scratch in the next match!

“We played very well in the first half, the defense was very good. I hope we will play the same defense in the second leg. It is a big difference, but we will go there as if it were 0:0,” he promised.

Vojvodina is within reach of the European trophy, and they will win it if they manage to defend this seven-goal lead in the second leg on June 3.