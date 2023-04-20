Born, after Draghi’s “no” for Italy, the Cavo Dragone card appears

8
WASHINGTON – “Italy will remain at Ukraine’s side as long as it is needed, obviously hoping that at some point we can reach a negotiating table”. It’s interesting to hear this commitment made by Joseph Cavo Dragonenot only because he is the Italian Defense Chief of Staff, but also because Rome has decided to nominate him for the position of president of the NATO Military Committee.
