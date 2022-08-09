Home World Born: Biden signs Sweden and Finland accession ratification
Born: Biden signs Sweden and Finland accession ratification

The US president, Joe Biden, has signed the documents ratifying the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. After signing, Biden handed the pen to the Swedish ambassador and another pen to the representative of Finland. The entry of the two Nordic countries into the alliance must be ratified by all its members. “Sweden and Finland have strong democracy and strong economies – said the president – will make our alliance stronger”.

The United States – Biden assured Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in a phone call – will work with Finland and Sweden to remain vigilant against any threat to our shared security, and to prevent and deal with aggression. or threats of aggression “.

