Home » Born divided on the entry of Kiev, a short procedure is being worked on. Stoltenberg towards renewal
World

Born divided on the entry of Kiev, a short procedure is being worked on. Stoltenberg towards renewal

by admin
Born divided on the entry of Kiev, a short procedure is being worked on. Stoltenberg towards renewal

NEW YORK – Fast track for Ukraine’s admission to NATO, and creation of a Council between Kiev and the Alliance, to harmonize political and military practices in view of when it will become a member. This is the line of compromise that emerged at the meeting between defense ministers, held in recent days in Brussels, which should be sanctioned by the leaders’ summit scheduled in Vilnius on 11 and 12 July.

See also  Italy's vaccinated patient mortality rate reduced by 95.7%, Mongolia's daily increase in the number of deaths hits a record high

You may also like

The survivors and the night of the shipwreck...

Juve, it’s done for Kulusevski at Tottenham: the...

Wall Street, listed banks cut more than 11,000...

DNS and SPS opposition and return to power...

Russia claims to repel Ukrainian attack, Uzbekistan claims...

“A small step forward, we need to overcome...

SHE REMOVED IN THE MOVIE “LET’S MAKE LOVE”...

Hit people with a car in Zagreb |...

After Trump’s trial, Melania made her debut with...

Humanitas Istituto Clinico Catanese, Il Filo della Vita...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy