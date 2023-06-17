Born divided on the entry of Kiev, a short procedure is being worked on. Stoltenberg towards renewal

11
NEW YORK – Fast track for Ukraine’s admission to NATO, and creation of a Council between Kiev and the Alliance, to harmonize political and military practices in view of when it will become a member. This is the line of compromise that emerged at the meeting between defense ministers, held in recent days in Brussels, which should be sanctioned by the leaders’ summit scheduled in Vilnius on 11 and 12 July.
