Born: US Senate ratifies the accession of Sweden and Finland

Born: US Senate ratifies the accession of Sweden and Finland

Russian attack on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region

    The US Senate has ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

  Russian attack on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region

    The Russian armed forces carried out an attack on the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight. This was announced by the head of the local military administration Yevhen Yevtushenko. Ukrainska Pravda reports it. "The city of Nikopol was bombed", he wrote on facebook.

  Zelensky, we need a new global security architecture

    "These days we see a lot of news about conflict situations and threats that exist in other geographic areas. First the Balkans, then Taiwan, now it could be the Caucasus … All these situations seem different but they share one factor, which is the global security architecture that has not worked. If it worked, there wouldn't be all these conflicts ".

