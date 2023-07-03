At least three Palestinians were killed in Israel’s attack on Jenin (West Bank) and 13 others were injured. Yellen on a mission to China

13:08

Kiev, «no sign of sgombero russo da Zaporizhzhia»

Nikopol District Military Administrator Yevhen Yevtushenko told reporters at the scene, including ANSA, that there are no clear signs that a Russian eviction is underway from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which is located from the other side of the Dnipro River, just 6 kilometers from Nikopol. “Some people have left but the staff who operate the plant are on site even if – commented Yevtushenko – this would not mean much because even when the Russians blew up the Nova Kakhovka dam they killed Russian soldiers who were on site ”.

12:56

Born, we have plans to react to accident in Zaporizhzhia

NATO “has plans in place”, albeit generally speaking and “not specific to Zaporizhzhia”, to “react” to a nuclear accident should the Russians conduct a provocation. This was stated by SHAPE’s deputy chief of operational staff, Major General Matthew Van Wagenen. “At the beginning of the conflict we had good intelligence on the massing of Russian troops and I am confident that we would be able to see what is happening in Zaporizhzhia and react in good time,” said the chairman of NATO’s Military Committee, l ‘Admiral Rob Bauer.

12:49

Zelensky, tough last week but we’re making progress

“Last week was difficult on the front lines. But we are making progress.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writes it on Twitter by posting a video of the battles at the front. “We are moving forward, step by step! I thank everyone who defends Ukraine, everyone who is waging this war until Ukraine wins,” he added.