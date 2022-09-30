A few hours after the signing of the accession treaties to Russia of the four occupied regions of Ukraine, after the referendums in Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia that the international community has called “a farce”, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he will apply for accelerated NATO membership. After the ceremony in the Kremlin, the Ukrainian president released a video in which he rests his pen on documents that, according to him, represent a formal request to join the Alliance that he called “our decisive step”.