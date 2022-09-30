Home World Born, Zelensky asks for membership quickly. The Alliance: “We support Kiev, but unanimity is needed on the entrance”
World

Born, Zelensky asks for membership quickly. The Alliance: “We support Kiev, but unanimity is needed on the entrance”

by admin
Born, Zelensky asks for membership quickly. The Alliance: “We support Kiev, but unanimity is needed on the entrance”

A few hours after the signing of the accession treaties to Russia of the four occupied regions of Ukraine, after the referendums in Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia that the international community has called “a farce”, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he will apply for accelerated NATO membership. After the ceremony in the Kremlin, the Ukrainian president released a video in which he rests his pen on documents that, according to him, represent a formal request to join the Alliance that he called “our decisive step”.

See also  Azov, relatives of soldiers locked in the steel mill: "The government stops our mouths"

You may also like

Iran: “Citizens of nine foreign countries arrested”. There...

Nord Stream, gas cloud over Sweden and Norway...

Brazil, TV clash between Lula and Bolsonaro before...

Investment tycoon Druckenmiller criticizes the Fed’s policy mistakes...

Cloud of methane in one day over Italy,...

Zaporizhzhia, 25 dead and 50 wounded after a...

Russia annexation, Putin in the Kremlin: “The people...

Russia annexes four Ukrainian regions: this is what...

Moscow Patriarch Kirill positive for Covid

Brazil, the challenge between Lula and Bolsonaro in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy