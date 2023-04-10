Home World Borna Ćorić defeated in the first round of Monte Carlo | Sport
This was the fourth straight defeat for the Croatian tennis player.

Croatian tennis player Borna Ćorić was defeated in the first round of the tournament in Monte Carlo, and the Chilean Nikolas Hari was better than him with a score of 2:0 (6:2, 6:3).

The Chilean needed 78 minutes to outplay Ćorić, who failed to threaten the serve of the 50th tennis player in the world, considering that he did not even reach the “break point”.

On the other hand, Hari broke the Croatian’s serve three times, who is currently the 20th player in the world.

By the way, this was the fourth consecutive defeat of Ćorić, who is now expected to perform in Banja Luka at the Serbian Open.

