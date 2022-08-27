“We have an agreement. As part of the EU-facilitated dialogue, Serbia has agreed to abolish entry / exit documents for Kosovo ID card holders and Kosovo has agreed not to introduce them for card holders. of Serbian identity “. This was announced by EU High Representative Josep Borrell on twitter. “Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel freely between Kosovo and Serbia using their identity cards. The EU has just received guarantees to this end from Prime Minister Kurti. This is a European solution. . We congratulate both leaders on the decision. “

The agreement comes a month after the clashes that raised tensions between the two countries in early August. The subject of the dispute was an apparently marginal issue: the number plates of the cars. Fourteen years after Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia, some 50,000 Serbs living in the North still use plates and documents issued by the Belgrade authorities, refusing to recognize Pristina’s institutions. Kosovar Prime Minister Kurti had given a deadline by which the Serbian minority would have to comply with the laws of Pristina and use Kosovar documents, identity cards and homologated plates.

Belgrade responded by calling Kurti’s initiative a “persecution”. There had also been gunfire and clashes on the northern border. Now the agreement in Brussels.