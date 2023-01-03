Home World Borrell: U.S. Inflation Cut Act Doesn’t Respect WTO Rules
Borrell: U.S. Inflation Cut Act Doesn't Respect WTO Rules

Gu Xin Song Liang, original author of The Beijing News

2023-01-03 07:18

According to CCTV news client news, on January 2 local time, EU Foreign and Security Policy High Representative Borrell published an article criticizing the US “Inflation Reduction Act”. Borelli wrote in the article that the bill provides public subsidies to companies that conduct production activities in the United States. This behavior harms the interests of European companies and does not respect WTO rules.

Borelli said that the U.S. government hopes to accelerate the energy transition through the “Inflation Reduction Act”. However, the concept of this legislation runs counter to the position held by the European Union. This move will damage the world economy. The European Union opposes public subsidies by the United States. Borelli said frankly that the EU’s financial capacity is limited, and adopting policies similar to those of the United States at the level of member states will split the EU’s internal market. The EU is in talks with US authorities to resolve differences. (Headquarters reporter Gu Xin Songliang)

Source: CCTV news client

