Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 12 May 2023

Focus on Unipol, after the release of the financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Positive start for banking sector stocks

The main indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centers started the last session of the week with increases of more than half a percentage point.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was up 0.66% to 27,278 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.6%. Positive performances also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.21%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,14%).

I major US stock indexes they finished the session in mixed territory. The Dow Jones fell 0.66% to 33,310 points, while the S&P500 lost 0.17% to 4,131 points. On the other hand, the Nasdaq rose (+0.18% to 12,329 points).

Positive day for Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei index finished the last session of the week with an increase of 0.9% to 29,388 points, after fluctuating between a minimum of 29,142 points and a maximum of 29,426 points.

Il bitcoin it has slipped below 26,500 dollars (about 24,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund remains below 190 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP returning to 4.15%.

L’euro it fluctuates between 1.09 and 1.095 dollars.

Focus on Unipol (+0.62% to 5.16 euros), after the release of the financial results for the 1st quarter of 2023. The insurance company ended the period under review with a net profit of 284 million euros. At the end of March 2023, the solvency ratio had risen to 213%.

Well too UnipolSAI (+1,07%).

Positive start for i banking sector stocks.

BPER Bank started the day with an increase of 1.12% to 2.699 euros.

It’s an exception illimityBank (-3.07% to 6.16 euro), after the release of the quarterly results.

Pirelli gains 0.59% to 4.811 euros. The company has released financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023, a period that has seen growth in the main economic indicators, results even better than the consensus of analysts. Pirelli’s management has confirmed the financial targets for 2023, communicated to the market on February 22nd.

At MidCap the slip of doValue (-10,5% a 4,69 euro)after the release of the results for the first quarter of 2023.



