Stocks in the banking sector collapse, in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the US institution focused on technology start-ups. Asset management is also bad

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres are experiencing heavy declines. Saverio Berlinzani – Senior analyst at ActivTrades – reported that the increase in risk off on the markets is mainly due to the issue relating to the bankruptcy of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) on the stock exchange, following the withdrawal from current accounts of almost 42 billion dollars . “This is the worst bankruptcy since 2008, when Washington Mutual collapsed,” recalled the expert. “In the case of SVB, most of the huge liquidity that arrived in the golden years had been invested in bonds when rates were below 1%, which means that today the prices of those assets, mark to market, and following the repeated hikes by the Fed, they are much lower”, underlined Saverio Berlinzani.

At 12.55 the FTSEMib it dropped 3.69% at 26,275 points, after fluctuating between a minimum of 25,995 points and a maximum of 27,202 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share lost 3.65%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-3.46%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-2,31%).

Il bitcoin it’s back over $22,000 (just over €20,500).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it came close to 190 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP falling below 4.15%.

L’euro it fell to $1.065.

Stocks in the banking sector collapse, in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the US institute focused on tech start-ups. The main US financial authorities intervened with ad hoc measures to avoid possible contagion to the country’s banking system. Guy de Blonay – Investment Manager, Financial Equities at Jupiter Asset Management – signaled that what happened draws attention to the change in monetary policy and its potential impact on banks. “Raising rates and quantitative tightening, by removing liquidity from the financial system, can put pressure on asset values ​​and deposits, alter balance sheet structures and affect net interest income, especially in the United States,” he said. emphasized the expert. Meanwhile, HSBC UK Bank has announced that it will buy Silicon Valley Bank UK (the UK division of Silicon Valley Bank) for £1.

The decline of BPER Bank (-8.96% to 2.45 euros, after a stop due to excessive reduction).

Definitely bad sitting also for BancoBPM (-7,92% a 3,699 euro), Mediobanca (-5,57% a 9,184 euro), UniCredit (-7.59% to 17.206 euros) e Intesa Sanpaolo (-6,35% a 2,3245 euro).

Bad the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (-7,48% a 2,133 euro).

Asset management is also in line with the trend of Piazza Affari. The performances of Bank of Milan (-6,78%) e FinecoBank (-6,93%).

Sales on CONNECTED (-3,72% a 7,306 euro). S&P Global upgraded the company’s long-term debt rating by one notch from “BB” to “BB+”. The rating outlook for the coming quarters remains positive.

All’Euronext Growth Milan focus su Technoprobe (-3,15% a 6,15 euro). The company specified that the exposure to SVB Financial Group represents approximately 2.5% of cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2022.



