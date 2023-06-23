Home » Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 22 June 2023
Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 22 June 2023

The session of the main markets of the Old Continent continues down. Yesterday’s words from FED number one Jerome Powell weighed on trading

The major markets of the Old Continent continue to register a decline. The words of yesterday’s number one of the FED, Jerome Powell, weighed on the negotiations, who declared in a public statement that there could be further interest rate hikes to counter high inflation.

So at 15.40 the FTSEMib loses 0.86% to 27,373 points while the All Share goes back by 0.85%. The decline of Mid Cap (-0.86%) and Star (-0.62%) followed the same line.

At Piazza Affari sales up Telecom Italia TIM (-1.98%), one of the few positive stocks in the morning. According to reports from Il Sole24Ore, the board of directors of the telephone group has decided to discard the Cdp-Macquarie offer for its network in favor of that of the American fund Kkr worth 23 billion euros, with the concession to the latter of a sort of exclusive with duration until August or early September. Among other things, according to Sole24Ore, Kkr’s offer could be extended to include two other subjects: Tim itself and a company representing the public, to then be placed in Piazza Affari.

Bank sales after the good performance of the last few days. UniCredit loses 1.17% while Intesa Sanpaolo falls by 1.23%. Also in red BancoBPM (-0,2%) e BPER Bank (-0,22%).

Instead, shop on utilities. Well A2A (+1,05%) ed Enel (+0,08%).

