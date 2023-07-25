Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 25 July 2023

Positive closure for Poste Italiane after the publication of the six-monthly report. Excellent performance for STM. The reduction of Carel Industries stands out in the STAR segment.

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial markets ended the day with fractional variations.

Il FTSEMib it registered a progress of 0.2% to 28,966 points, after fluctuating between a low of 28,845 points and a high of 28,988 points. The FTSE Italia All Share gained 0.16%. Minus sign, instead, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.29%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0.17%). In the session of 25 July 2023, the value of trades rose to 1.78 billion euros, compared to 1.72 billion on Monday.

Il bitcoin it settled above 29,000 dollars (just under 26,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund reached 165 points, with the yield of the 10-year BTP which consolidated beyond 4.05%.

L’euro it returned to $1.105.

Positive closure for Italian post (+1,03% a 10,335 euro). The company communicated the economic and financial results for the first half of 2023, a period closed with increasing revenues and profitability. The numbers for the 2nd quarter alone were higher than the consensus of analysts.

In red, however, Italgas (-1,3% a 5,295 euro)following the release of the financial results for the first half of 2023.

The rise in STM stands out at the FTSEMib (+2.48% to 46.765 euros). Traders signaled the positive quarterly results and indications for the coming quarters of the US group NXP Semiconductors.

In the STAR segment, the decline of Carl Industries (-3,09% a 25,1 euro). The company disclosed that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire an 82.4% stake in Kiona. The price for the acquisition implies an enterprise value of the company of 2.35 billion Norwegian kroner (210 million euros). Carel Industries expects the transaction to be fully financed through a combination of new financing, existing credit lines and cash on hand. With a view to maintaining a flexible capital structure, Carel Industries has proposed a capital increase through the issue of ordinary shares, to be offered as an option to shareholders, up to 200 million euro.