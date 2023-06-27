Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 27 June 2023

Piazza Affari continues to be moderately positive. Eyes on Saipem in Milan’s main basket, which has been awarded two contracts in offshore drilling for 550 million dollars

Piazza Affari continues to be moderately positive. On the markets – even on the European markets of the Old Continent – there is great caution. On the main basket in Milan, eyes on Saipem, which has won two orders.

At 12.00 the FTSEMib recorded a progress of 0.15% to 27,284 points while All Share rose by 0.13% to 29,323 points. In red after a positive start, however, Mid Cap (-0.11%) and STAR (-0.45%).

It went negative during the day Saipem (-0.21%) which was awarded two new offshore drilling contracts for a total value of approximately USD 550 million. The first, in the Middle East, regards the continuity of the ongoing activities of the Perro Negro 7 jack-up starting from the second half of the year, guaranteeing an important ten-year extension of the existing contract thanks also to the excellent performance achieved by the rig during the execution of the activities. The second, on the other hand, is a contract for the use of the semi-submersible unit Scarabeo 9 in the Mediterranean Sea for an estimated period of approximately six months with possible optional periods.

Banks on the rise: UniCredit rises by 1.06% while Intesa Sanpaolo advances by 0.62%. Plus sign for too BPER Bank (+1,47%) e BancoBPM (+1,26%).

Well and against the trend too Italian post (+1,35%) e Prysmian (+1,23%).

