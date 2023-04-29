Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 28 April 2023

The reductions of BPER Banca and BancoBPM stand out. ENI closed sharply higher, in a session characterized by several changes of direction. No bounce for STM

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres recorded fractional changes in the last session of the week. Philip Diodovich – senior marker strategist di IG Italy – he signaled that the four main economies of the Old Continent have shown contrasting data on GDP growth. Consequently, the expert does not exclude that the disappointing data, especially in Germany, could ease the pressure from the more hawkish members within the Governing Council for substantial increases in the cost of money (50 basis points), even if the fight against inflation is not it still ended due to the persistence of core inflation (excluding energy and food) at high levels. “We believe that the ECB may favor an increase in short-term interest rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting in May, confirming the possibility of further increases if necessary”, speculated Filippo Diodovich.

Il FTSEMib it limited the decline to 0.3% at 27,077 points, after fluctuating between a low of 26,668 points and a high of 27,283 points; for the entire week, the main Borsa Italiana index dropped 2.41%. The FTSE Italia All Share it lost 0.25%. Fractional progress for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.12%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0.59%). In the session of 28 April 2023, the value of trades rose to 2.54 billion euros, compared to 2.33 billion on Thursday.

Il bitcoin it dropped to $29,000 (just under €26,500).

Lo spread Btp-Bund narrowed down to 185 points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP which is back below 4.2%.

L’euro it was close to $1.105.

ENI closed strongly up (+1.96% at 13.746 euros). The oil giant communicated i financial results for the first quarter of 2023, a period in which the oil giant was affected by lower production realization prices due to the decline in the reference prices of oil and natural gas. The management confirmed the financial and operational indications for the whole of 2023 and the shareholder remuneration policy (dividend and buy-back).

Very good too Tenaris (+2,84%).

Selling on banking sector stocks is back.

BPER Bank it lost 4.03% to 2.545 euros. The institute announced that it has concluded a sale transaction of a UTP credit portfolio of BPER Banca and its subsidiary Banco di Sardegna for a collectible value of approximately 470 million euro.

Similar performance for the BancoBPM (-4,16% a 3,685 euro). From the periodic communications released by Consob we learn that on 24 April 2023 Norges Bank reduced its stake in the bank’s capital from 3.317% to 2.897%.

Intesa Sanpaolo also bad (-2.99% to 2.3845 euros). The institute’s shareholders’ meeting approved the 2022 financial statements and the related dividend, formalizing the proposal of the Board of Directors.

UniCredit (-3,74%) e Banca MPS (-4.22%) aligned with the sector trend.

STM she failed to reboundafter the heavy downturn suffered in the previous session. Shares dropped 0.14% a 38,555 euro.

All’Euronext Growth Milan focus su Ecomembrane, on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The title it gained 0.41% to 8.535 euros. The company’s shares were placed at 8.5 euros, with an initial capitalization of 36.5 million euros.



