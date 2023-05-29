Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 29 May 2023

The London Stock Exchange and Wall Street will be closed today for public holidays. Banking sector stocks lack direction: Intesa Sanpaolo in the red, Banca MPS up

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centers register fractional variations in the first session of the week. Wall Street and the London Stock Exchange will be closed today for public holidays.

At 11.55 the FTSEMib it was down 0.53% to 26,572 points, after fluctuating between a low of 26,534 points and a high of 26,881 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share was down 0.54%. Negative performances also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.57%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,69%).

Il bitcoin it touched 28,000 dollars (over 26,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund remains below 185 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP falling to 4.3%.

L’euro it fluctuates between 1.07 and 1.075 dollars.

Without direction i banking sector stocks.

Intesa Sanpaolo loses one percentage point (-0.98% to 2.223 euros). From the communications released by Consob we learn that from 19 May The Goldman Sachs Group is accredited with an aggregate stake of 5.97% of the capital of the institution led by Carlo Messina.

Also in red BancoBPM (-1,68%).

On the rise, however, the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+1,15% a 2,12 euro).



