The banker signaled that US interest rates are expected to be higher than previously anticipated. The reductions of NEXI and Telecom Italia TIM stand out

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres they finished the session lowerafter statements by the chairman of the FED, Jerome Powell, in the US Senate. The banker signaled that US interest rates should be higher than previously anticipated as the battle against inflation is not over yet.

Il FTSEMib it fell by 0.67% to 27,762 points, after fluctuating between a low of 27,757 points and a high of 28,018 points. Even the FTSE Italia All Share left 0.67% on the ground. Similar variations for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.67%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0.78%). In the session of 7 March 2023, the value of trades fell to 1.92 billion euros, compared to 2.03 billion on Monday.

Il bitcoin it remained under $22,500 (just over €21,000).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it widened by more than 180 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP fluctuating between 4.5% and 4.55%.

L’euro it dropped below $1.06.

CONNECTED it lost 3.07% to 7.648 euros. The company communicated i economic and financial data of 2022, the year closed with an increase in revenues and profitability, in line with the consensus of analysts. NEXI also provided financial targets for 2023.

Minus sign for too Telecom Italia TIM (-2,29% a 0,3114 euro)after the sharp rise achieved in the previous session.

Worst performance for Saipem (-3,38%).



