Borussia Dortmund is fighting for the Bundesliga title on Saturday | Sports

Borussia Dortmund could win their first Bundesliga title after more than a decade of “fasting”.

On Saturday from 3:30 p.m., the last, 34th round of the Bundesliga is on the program, where Borussia Dortmund and current champion Bayern Munich are fighting for the championship title.

Only 90 minutes separates the team Edin Terzic since winning the title that they last won in 2012, and the young expert called everyone to calm down, saying that “the key is not to do anything special”.

Dortmund, who leads the table by two points, can win the first title, a popular one “salty” in the last 11 seasons with a win against Mainz at home, regardless of the result of second-placed Bayern Munich, who will visit Cologne. If the Bavarians lose or draw, the title will go to Borussia regardless of the outcome of the match in Dortmund.

As the city of Dortmund plans a parade for hundreds of thousands of people on Sunday, Terzic urged his team to continue doing the things “that put them in a situation that created this kind of enthusiasm.”

“The pitch is the same size as last Sunday, and the ball is just as round,” said Terzic at the press conference in Dortmund before the match.

A photo of the Borussia coach wrapped in a yellow and black scarf, standing in the crowd at the 2012 German Cup final in Berlin, went viral again this week. Dortmund won that game 5-2 against old rivals from Munich, having also won the league title that year.

“The key is not to do anything special on a special Sunday,” said Terzic, exuding a calmness that has probably eluded most Dortmund fans this season.

Dortmund’s run to a potential ninth German title has been built on a superb second half of the season, which has lifted them from sixth to first, closing nine points behind the perennial title winners.

In 18 league games since the winter break, Dortmund have lost just once, dropping just nine of a possible 54 points.

Dortmund were clearly the best team in German football in 2023, while Bayern struggled and picked up just 34 points in the same period. However, a poor start to the season – with six defeats in their first 15 games – has kept things level at the top of the table.

Going into the end of the season, the main question was not whether Dortmund had the quality to win the title, but whether they had enough nerve. Terzić is also aware of the role that nerves played in his team’s run this season, where Borussia often missed golden opportunities.

Three times this season, Dortmund have topped the table, only to drop points and allow Bayern to return to the top.

For the first time, Dortmund traveled to Bayern Munich as leaders in the table, but collapsed in the first half, conceding three goals to the team then led by Thomas Tuchel, to eventually lose 4:2.

The second time was perhaps the most alarming, as Dortmund let slip a 2-0 lead against Stuttgart, who were playing with a man less, to end the game 3-3, losing their composure after news arrived that Bayern were being held to a 1-1 draw by Hoffenheim , lower ranked teams.

For the third time, Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw against local rivals Bochum after referee Saša Stegeman missed an obvious penalty following a foul on Karim Adejemi.

And while Štegemann later apologized and at one point thought about police protection due to the incident, Terzić managed to focus his team’s attention on the current task.

“It’s nothing special. It’s about blocking out everything else and focusing only on the game,” said Terzić in the announcement of the decisive match.

Former Dortmund striker Karl-Heinz Riddle, who won two Bundesliga titles and the Champions League with Borussia, told AFP during a telephone interview that Terzic was speaking correctly.

“You should continue with your normal routine and not get too caught up in other things,” Ridle said, explaining that “the moment the game starts, it all disappears”.

“You can be a bit nervous because you know what you can achieve and what you can lose. The pressure is on every player, but a good player should be able to handle that pressure,” Riddle said.

The home side received a boost on Wednesday when defender and captain Mats Hummels extended his Dortmund contract for another year.

As the only current member of the squad to have won the league title with Dortmund, the 2014 World Cup winner’s experience and composure, blocking out any negativity around him, will be crucial on Saturday.