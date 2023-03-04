“Millionaires” will spend the night in the leading position of the Bundesliga after another victory.

Source: Jose Manuel Vidal/EFE

In the 23rd round of the Bundesliga, the Borussia Dortmund players defeated the Leipzig team with a score of 2:1. With this triumph, the team from Dortmund “sat” in first place in the table, at least until tomorrow. This was the eighth consecutive victory of the “millionaires” in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund – Leipzig 2:1 (2:0)

/Rojs 21, Džan 39 – Forsberg 74/

“Millionaires” scored a goal in the 13th minute after an excellent assist by Bellingham for Brant, however, the goal was canceled due to handball by the scorer when receiving the ball.

In the 20th minute, the visitors’ goalkeeper, Janis Blasvih, brought down Marko Rojs in his penalty area, and he scored from the penalty spot to give his team the lead. With this goal, Reus tied for second place on the list of Borussia Dortmund’s all-time top scorers with Michael Cork.

By the end of the first half, we saw another goal in the visitors’ net. In the 39th minute, after an interruption, the Leipzig defense throws the ball out of its sixteenth-yard box only to Džan, who scores 2:0 from about twenty meters away.

The guests woke up in the second half, and the reward for a better game arrived in the 74th minute when Forsberg beat Mejer – 2:1.

Leipzig could get a point at the very end of the game, but Schlotterback stopped Werner’s shot with his shoulder and “left” all three points in Dortmund.

BUNDESLIGA 23RD ROUND

Today:

Sutra:

Augsburg – Werder (15.30)

Borussia M. – Freiburg

Bochum – Schalke

Mainz – Hoffenheim

Union – Cologne

Stuttgart – Bayern (18.30)

Sunday:

Bajer – Herta (15.30)

Wolfsburg – Eintracht (17.30)